back to top
Search
    IndiaLIC ties up with IDFC First Bank for Banc assurance
    India

    LIC ties up with IDFC First Bank for Banc assurance

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    NEW DELHI: Continuing with its endeavor to increase the contribution of banc assurance and its pursuit to provide life insurance coverage to all by 2047, 's largest government owned LIC has tied-up with IDFC First Bank Ltd, under Corporate Agency Arrangement.

    This tie-up will facilitate more than 1 crore customers of IDFC First Bank, who will now be able to buy LIC policies through the bank. The journey of digital on-boarding has already started and is in the development phase and once completed; customers will be able to buy LIC policies online by visiting the bank's website, LIC said in a statement.

    In a very tech-savvy bank where more than 95 per cent transactions are happening online, it would be a great experience for bank customers to have end to end solution for their varied life insurance needs.

    With the combined strength of a vast network of more than 3600 branches and Satellite Offices of LIC and over 1000 branches of IDFC First Bank, the penetration of life insurance across the country would be made easier, and this will go a long way in achieving the goal of providing life insurance protection to all by 2047.

    Being the premier insurer of the country, LIC has plans for all segments of society under the umbrella of a variety of products consisting of annuity, ULIP, savings, and term insurance.

    On this occasion, LIC's MD, R Doraiswamy, informed that the coming together of these 2 organisations will provide the digital savvy customers of IDFC First Bank with a wide choice of attractive LIC products.

     

     

    Previous article
    Security forces target infiltration, terror support networks to thwart Pak-backed terror activities
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Security forces target infiltration, terror support networks to thwart Pak-backed terror activities

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 17: Amid Pakistan’s attempts to further...

    Telangana CM Calls for Nationwide Debate on Agricultural Loan Waivers

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a meeting with senior leaders and elected representatives,...

    Fallen Heroes Remembered: Ajay Singh and Bijendra Honoured in Jhunjhunu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAIPUR, July 17: Soldiers Ajay Singh and Bijendra, who...

    Haryana govt Announces 10% Reservation For Agniveers In Constable, Forest Guard Jobs

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHANDIGARH, July 17: Months ahead of the assembly polls,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Security forces target infiltration, terror support networks to thwart Pak-backed terror...

    Telangana CM Calls for Nationwide Debate on Agricultural Loan Waivers

    J-K Police launches crackdown on overground workers’ network in Doda 4...