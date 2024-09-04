back to top
Search
    IndiaTeachers have duty to instill moral values in students: President Murmu
    India

    Teachers have duty to instill moral values in students: President Murmu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 4: Asserting that children are the future of the country, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said teachers have a duty to instill in them moral values, critical thinking skills, and a sense of responsibility towards the society.

    In a message, Murmu greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day.

    “Children are the future of the country. As students they learn life-skills and values. Teachers, as mentors, can mould students into future leaders who will shape the destiny of our country,” she said.

    Teachers are entrusted with the crucial task of nurturing the minds of the future generation, guiding them towards overall excellence, the president said.

    “Teachers have a duty to instill in students, moral values, critical thinking skills, and a sense of responsibility towards the society,” Murmu said.

    Through modern methods of imparting and optimal use of , as envisaged in Education Policy 2020, teachers can empower the students to have a fruitful life and build a developed nation, she was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    “On the occasion of Teachers' Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country. This day marks the birth anniversary of the great educationist, philosopher and former President of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who is a great source of inspiration for the entire nation. I pay my humble tributes to him on this occasion,” Murmu said in her message on the eve of Teacher's Day.

    She also conveyed good wishes to the entire teaching community and wished them success in the endeavour of building an enlightened community of students who will take India to greater heights.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Natco Pharma acquires 40 million shares in eGenesis Inc
    Next article
    Punjab Assembly passes 4 bills; Panchayat Polls soon, says Mann
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    119 roads including 2 national highways closed in Himachal Pradesh, rains continue

    Northlines Northlines -
    Shimla, Sep 4: Continuous rains in Himachal Pradesh has...

    Delhi LG, AAP threaten each other with legal action as row over hiring social media agency intensifies

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 4: Irked by AAP minister Saurabh...

    Yogi says it takes courage to use bulldozers, Akhilesh dares him to fight polls on ‘bulldozer’ symbol

    Northlines Northlines -
    Lucknow, Sep 4: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath...

    World looks at India for new models, solutions to current challenges: Pradhan

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 4: The world looks at India...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    119 roads including 2 national highways closed in Himachal Pradesh, rains...

    Delhi LG, AAP threaten each other with legal action as row...

    Yogi says it takes courage to use bulldozers, Akhilesh dares him...