    India

    Natco Pharma acquires 40 million shares in eGenesis Inc

    Hyderabad, Sept 4: Natco Pharma Ltd on Wednesday said its Canadian subsidiary acquired 40 million shares in eGenesis Inc., a biotechnology company at the forefront of xenotransplantation focused on developing safe and effective human compatible organs for transplant, for USD 8 million. The city-based drug maker in a statement said the eGenesis Genome Engineering and Production platform is the only of its kind to comprehensively address cross-species molecular incompatibilities and viral risk via genetic engineering to improve the lives of patients in need of a transplant. eGenesis is advancing development programs for kidney transplant, acute liver failure, and heart transplant, it said.

    “We are excited to get involved with eGenesis, Inc. With respect to their pioneering work in xenotransplantation. We agree with the vision of eGenesis that xenotransplantation technology has the potential to end the global transplant shortage and transform the treatment of organ failure by eliminating waitlist mortality,” Rajeev Nannapaneni, Vice Chairman and CEO of Natco said.

    “We are thrilled to welcome Natco as an investor. Their support will be used in advancing our and bringing our innovative therapies to market,” said Mike Curtis, CEO of eGenesis Inc. In March 2024, eGenesis announced the 's first porcine kidney transplant in a living patient. The transplant was authorized by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under the Expanded Access pathway.

