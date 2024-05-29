Tattoos Carry Inherent Risks of Hepatitis, HIV, and Cancers, Warn Medical Professionals

While body art in the form of tattoos has grown in popularity among many as a means of creative self-expression, doctors are shedding light on some concerning health risks associated with tattoo inks that are often overlooked. Recent studies highlight the inherent risks of serious infections and cancers from toxins in tattoo dyes that are injected directly into the skin.

Researchers from Sweden analyzed data on nearly 12,000 individuals and found that those with tattoos faced higher chances of developing lymphomas compared to non-tattooed peers. The risk was found to be highest within the first two years of getting inked, indicating tattoos may play a role in certain cancer developments. Doctors explain how tattoo pigments recognized as foreign objects by the body end up triggering immune responses and sometimes traveling to lymph nodes, where some inks have been shown to accumulate over time.

Another major concern is the possible presence of carcinogenic compounds in some tattoo inks. A study in Australia uncovered Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs), known human carcinogens, in 20% of sampled inks and 83% of tested black inks. Additional hazardous chemicals identified included heavy metals, amines and unregulated colorants. Medical experts warn these toxins could lead to allergic reactions, infections or even cancers of the skin, liver, and blood when injected under the skin through tattooing.

Given the lack of proper oversight and control over tattoo ink ingredients in many countries including India, this hidden health factor is a real risk that people should be fully aware of before getting permanent body art. While tattoos have gained social acceptance, knowing all potential consequences of this body modification process is key to making an informed choice.