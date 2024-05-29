India’s Leading Venture Advisor Avendus Confirms Plans to Raise $350 Million Fund for Investing in Emerging Startups

One of India's leading private equity advisors is pursuing an extensive capital raise to further fuel startup growth across the country. Avendus, a preeminent name in venture capital and private equity dealmaking, is seeking to build a sizable $350 million fund.

As one of India's first domestic financial advisors focusing exclusively on technology ventures, Avendus has played an active role in nurturing the nation's burgeoning startup ecosystem for over two decades. Through multiple funds and countless deals worth billions, the firm has backed high-potential companies across diverse sectors like fintech, healthcare, consumer and industrial services.

With its latest fund efforts, Avendus aims to scale up support for more promising Indian businesses at their most critical stages. The substantial fund size indicates the advisor's strong conviction in valuable opportunities emerging from the country's dynamic digital transition. It would significantly augment Avendus' ability to facilitate growth capital for trailblazing but capital-intensive ventures.

If successful in closing the $350 million target, the fund would be among Avendus' largest ever and a testament to its proven expertise in judiciously deploying investments. It is expected to bolster the company's leadership role in steering meaningful transformation through innovative Indian enterprises. Given Avendus' impressive two-decade track record, the fundraising is likely to attract strong interest from institutional investors looking to gain exposure to India's vibrant private market.