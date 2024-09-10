back to top
Search
    IndiaTata Electronics, ASMPT Singapore sign pact for semiconductor assembly equipment infra
    India

    Tata Electronics, ASMPT Singapore sign pact for semiconductor assembly equipment infra

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: Tata Electronics has signed a pact with ASMPT Singapore for establishing semiconductor assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions for its chip packaging units in Assam and Karnataka.

    ASMPT will collaborate with Tata Electronics for workforce training, advancing service engineering infrastructure, automation, spare supports and boosting R&D initiatives in the area of wirebond, flip chip, advanced packaging and integrated system packaging.

    “In a significant step towards accelerating its readiness for its semiconductor assembly and test facilities in Vemagal, Karnataka and Jagiroad, Assam, Tata Electronics signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ASMPT Singapore to collaborate on establishing semiconductor assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions,” Tata Electronics said in a statement on Tuesday. Tata Electronics is setting up a chip assembly plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore which is expected to become operational next year. It also has a small chip assembly unit set-up in Karnataka. “This partnership will emphasize the development of essential training programs and advanced and development, while also nurturing a vibrant ecosystem within the country,” Tata Electronics Managing Director and CEO, Randhir Thakur said.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    China’s August exports grow robust 8.7%, beating forecasts while imports soften
    Next article
    Credit growth outpacing deposit growth could lead to liquidity challenges: Report
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AppsForBharat raises USD 18 mn in funding round led by Nandan Nilekani-backed Fundamentum

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: AppsForBharat, the parent company of devotional...

    Indian employers most bullish globally on Oct-Dec quarter hiring: ManpowerGroup Survey

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Corporate India reported the strongest hiring sentiments...

    Credit growth outpacing deposit growth could lead to liquidity challenges: Report

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Credit growth is outpacing deposit growth, which...

    No one should retire in politics: Mallikarjun Kharge

    Northlines Northlines -
    UNI NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said there...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LEAD Group’s TECHBOOK set to disrupt student learning in India

    AppsForBharat raises USD 18 mn in funding round led by Nandan...

    Indian employers most bullish globally on Oct-Dec quarter hiring: ManpowerGroup Survey