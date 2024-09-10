Tata Electronics, ASMPT Singapore sign pact for semiconductor assembly equipment infra

NEW DELHI: Tata Electronics has signed a pact with ASMPT Singapore for establishing semiconductor assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions for its chip packaging units in Assam and Karnataka.

ASMPT will collaborate with Tata Electronics for workforce training, advancing service engineering infrastructure, automation, spare supports and boosting R&D initiatives in the area of wirebond, flip chip, advanced packaging and integrated system packaging.

“In a significant step towards accelerating its readiness for its semiconductor assembly and test facilities in Vemagal, Karnataka and Jagiroad, Assam, Tata Electronics signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ASMPT Singapore to collaborate on establishing semiconductor assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions,” Tata Electronics said in a statement on Tuesday. Tata Electronics is setting up a chip assembly plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore which is expected to become operational next year. It also has a small chip assembly unit set-up in Karnataka. “This partnership will emphasize the development of essential training programs and advanced research and development, while also nurturing a vibrant ecosystem within the country,” Tata Electronics Managing Director and CEO, Randhir Thakur said.