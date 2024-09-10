back to top
    Credit growth outpacing deposit growth could lead to liquidity challenges: Report
    India

    Credit growth outpacing deposit growth could lead to liquidity challenges: Report

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Credit growth is outpacing deposit growth, which could lead to liquidity challenges for the banking system, a report said on Tuesday.

    Raising deposits to keep pace with loan growth and keeping the credit cost low remains on the top of banks' agenda, a FICCI-IBA report said. More than two-third of respondent banks (67 per cent) reported a decrease in the share of Current Account Savings Account (CASA) deposits in total deposits in the current round of the survey, it said. “Term deposits have picked up pace as reported by the respondent banks due to higher/attractive rates. 80 per cent of the participating Public Sector Banks reported a decrease in share of CASA deposits during the first half of 2024 while over half the private sector bank respondents reported a decrease in CASA deposits,” it said.

     

     

     

