back to top
Search
    JammuTarun Bajaj takes charge of Powergrid, NRTS-II
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Tarun Bajaj takes charge of Powergrid, NRTS-II

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: Tarun Bajaj has taken over the charge of Executive Director Northern Region Transmission System –II of Power Grid Corporation of Limited at Jammu. Tarun Bajaj shall be responsible for construction, operation and maintenance of all Central transmission projects in the states of Pradesh, , parts of Haryana and UTs of J&K, Ladakh & Chandigarh. Tarun Bajaj is presently holding the position of Executive Director(NRTS-I) , Faridabad also and has earlier served as Executive Director (SRTS-II) – POWERGRID, Bengaluru. He has an illustrious career in Power Transmission & Distribution sector in India spanning over 35 years. After a brief stint in private sector, he joined in NHPC in 1989 as an Engineer and was later absorbed in POWERGRID in 1991. He has a vast expertise in Power Transmission and Distribution sector including EHV transmission asset management, design & engineering, project management & execution, finance and commercial functions and has served in various technical and senior administrative capacities. He has served in foreign countries for prestigious international consultancy assignments.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ‘Central Shalteng Constituency elections’ Farmers stay in fields, choose harvest over ballot
    Next article
    JU organizes 5th Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Lecture
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    JU organizes 5th Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Lecture

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: The Departments of Dogri and English, in...

    ‘Central Shalteng Constituency elections’ Farmers stay in fields, choose harvest over ballot

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jahangir Sofi Srinagar, Sep 26 (KNO): As voting for the second...

    ITD Sgr to organize special drive from Oct 5-7

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar: The Income Tax Department (ITD), Srinagar has announced...

    Drone Destination &DeHaat partner to democratize Agri Drone solutions for Rural India

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Drone Destination, India’s foremost Drone-as-a-Service provider and the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Litmus test for BJP’s policies in the crucial third phase of...

    JU organizes 5th Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Lecture

    ‘Central Shalteng Constituency elections’ Farmers stay in fields, choose harvest over...