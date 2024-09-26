Tarun Bajaj takes charge of Powergrid, NRTS-II

Jammu Tawi: Tarun Bajaj has taken over the charge of Executive Director Northern Region Transmission System –II of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited at Jammu. Tarun Bajaj shall be responsible for construction, operation and maintenance of all Central transmission projects in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, parts of Haryana and UTs of J&K, Ladakh & Chandigarh. Tarun Bajaj is presently holding the position of Executive Director(NRTS-I) , Faridabad also and has earlier served as Executive Director (SRTS-II) – POWERGRID, Bengaluru. He has an illustrious career in Power Transmission & Distribution sector in India spanning over 35 years. After a brief stint in private sector, he joined in NHPC in 1989 as an Engineer and was later absorbed in POWERGRID in 1991. He has a vast expertise in Power Transmission and Distribution sector including EHV transmission asset management, design & engineering, project management & execution, finance and commercial functions and has served in various technical and senior administrative capacities. He has served in foreign countries for prestigious international consultancy assignments.