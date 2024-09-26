JU organizes 5th Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Lecture

Jammu Tawi: The Departments of Dogri and English, in collaboration with the Kunwar Viyogi Trust, hosted the 5th Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Lecture today at the Brigadier Rajinder Singh Auditorium. The event was graced by Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor of the University of Jammu, as the Chief Guest, with Kunwarrani Dr. Ritu Singh as the keynote speaker. The theme of the lecture, “Naya Jammu – Preserving Legacy, Language, Culture, and Education,” sparked insightful discussions around pivotal questions: When will Jammu take true ownership of Dogri? When will ‘Jammuriyat' (the spirit of Jammu) take precedence? Addressing the concern that Dogri might face extinction without active citizen involvement, Kunwarrani Dr. Ritu Singh, Founder of Delhi Public Schools Jammu, Katra, Nagbani, and Leh, emphasized that Dogri's essence extends beyond just language—it's embedded in the people, their food, fashion, and a shared responsibility to protect this heritage. At the event, Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor of the University of Jammu, underscored the deep connection between patriotism and cultural identity. Prof. Rai urged the people of Jammu to embrace their cultural heritage and called on educational institutions to lead the way in cultivating this cultural pride. Prof. Rai also distributed scholarships to Dogri toppers – Shikha Sharma and Rahul Singh and to English topper – Sparsh Dubey. Poonam Singh Jamwal, Founder of the KVM Trust, announced that in 2025, which marks the 10th anniversary of the Kunwar Viyogi Utsav, she will officially entrust Jammu with the responsibility of preserving Kunwar Viyogi's legacy. Prof. Sucheta Pathania, Dean Faculty of Arts and Head Department of Dogri welcomed the guests during 5th Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Lecture 2024. In her remarks, she complimented Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust for their dedication to preserve the legacy of Dogri poet and cultural icon, Kunwar Viyogi. Prominent Dogri writer Padam Shree Mohan Singh also delivered a lecture on Kunwar Viyogi, which was followed by a session of Kavi Goshti, held by Duggar Manch. KVM Trust Chairman Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, delivered the vote of thanks.