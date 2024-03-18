Search
Tamilisai Soundararajan Resigns As Telangana Guv And Puducherry LG
Tamilisai Soundararajan Resigns As Telangana Guv And Puducherry LG

By: Northlines

Date:

Hyderabad, Mar 18: Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned from her post.
She is likely to contest forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu on the BJP ticket.
“The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon'ble President of ,” reads a communique from Raj Bhavan.
Tamilisai, the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, had taken over as the first woman Governor of Telangana in 2019. (Agencies)

Karnataka School Student Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Strip-Searched in School For Theft
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

