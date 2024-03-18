Search
Karnataka School Student Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Strip-Searched in School For Theft

New Delhi, Mar 18: According to the police, the four girls of a govt school at Bagalkot in north Karnataka were strip-searched in front of the teaching staff and the headmaster, after a language teacher doubted them of stealing Rs 2,000 from her.

A 14-year-old school girl in Karnataka died by suicide on campus after she was allegedly strip-searched at the institute. She was strip-searched along with three other students after a teacher reported a theft on campus, reported the Times of . She died by suicide on Saturday afternoon, two days after the incident.

According to the police, the four girls of a govt school at Bagalkot in north Karnataka were strip-searched in front of the teaching staff and the headmaster, after a language teacher doubted them of stealing Rs 2,000 from her. The girls were allegedly later taken to a nearby temple to “prove” their innocence, the report added. The police are currently investigating the case.

Up to what age can someone receive the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer prevention?
