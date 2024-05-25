Taiwan Criticizes China's Military Exercises as “Threat to Global Stability”

Taiwan has denounced the recent Chinese military drills near its territory as a “flagrant challenge to international norms”. These war games come just days after President Lai Ching-te took office, renewing tensions in the region.

In a statement on Saturday, Taiwanese authorities expressed strong dissent over the two-day exercises surrounding the self-ruled island. The drills were said to simulate attacks on key assets like leaders, airports and ports. According to Chinese analysts, ships came closer to Taiwan than ever seen before.

Presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo referred to the operations as a “clear provocation against peaceful co-existence and stability in the Taiwan Strait”. She emphasized that ensuring safety across East Asia is in everyone's common interest. However, China's unilateral actions only undermine the status quo and raise global apprehension.

Kuo urged Beijing to consider people on both sides and pursue mutual cooperation instead of military intimidation tactics. Taiwan remains committed to de-escalation and constructive relations based on shared prosperity.

The drills follow the inauguration of President Lai, who China branded a “dangerous separationist” in his address. While Taiwan governs independently, China claims sovereignty over the island and reserves the option to retake it by force.

As tensions flare, authorities say they are monitoring developments closely. The people of Taiwan can rest assured their security is the top priority. Going forward, resolving differences peacefully remains the desired approach.