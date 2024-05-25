Renowned Bollywood Director Sikander Bharti Passes Away at 60

Prominent Bollywood Director Passes Away

Leading director Sikander Bharti, known for helming many memorable movies starring top actors like Govinda and Akshay Kumar, has sadly passed away at the age of 60. Bharti directed a wide variety of films throughout his decades-long career in the industry.

Some of Bharti's most notable works include the Govinda starrer Rangeela Raja from 2019, as well as Sainik featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He also collaborated with legendary actor Rajesh Khanna on the drama Ghar Ka Chiraag. Other projects directed by Bharti included movies starring Chunky Pandey, Amjad Khan, and Shakti Kapoor across genres like action, comedy and drama.

Bharti is said to have passed away on Friday after a long battle with illness. His last rites were conducted in Mumbai on Saturday in the presence of his loved ones. Throughout his career, Bharti worked with a diverse range of talented actors and crafted films in multiple popular genres to entertain audiences. His contributions to the industry through memorable directorial works will not be forgotten.

Bharti is survived by his wife and three children, who are mourning the loss of the beloved filmmaker. He will be deeply missed within the Bollywood community for his expertise behind the camera over several decades. This respected director left behind an impressive body of work before his untimely demise.