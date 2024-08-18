back to top
Search
    Life StyleTaapsee Pannu stuns in traditional Indian looks during Paris trip
    Life Style

    Taapsee Pannu stuns in traditional Indian looks during Paris trip

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    star Taapsee Pannu recently showcased the beauty of Indian fashion on the global stage, attracting attention for her sartorial choices during her trip to Paris for the . Opting for comfortable yet stylish sari ensembles, she celebrated Indian and heritage in the fashion capital of the .

    As an avid supporter cheering on athletes from around the world in the French city, Taapsee was spotted draped in vibrant nine yards elegantly paired with unique blouses and accessories. From denims and tanks to waistcoats, she incorporated versatile tops that added a modern twist to her traditional looks. Bright hues, printed materials and attention to detail elevated each outfit.

    In one look, eye-catching kuchipudi dancers printed all over a yellow and pink drape paired with a denim shirt, space buns and jewelry. For another, she went with rani pink layered over dhoti pants and complemented with a black tank. Easy elegance was displayed via a lime green drape tucked into a crisp white waistcoat along with sunglasses and bangles. Navy blue adorned with pink embellishments and paired with a colorful blouse also made for a standout style.

    Through her trendsetting appearances, Taapsee Pannu proved saris can be worn effortlessly for both festivities and everyday casual wear. Her sartorial choices shining a positive light on Indian attire had fashion aficionados intrigued. The actress conveyed how traditions can be portrayed in new, innovative ways perfect for modern lifestyles. Her looks from Paris reflected pride in Indian culture on a global platform and kept fans fascinated with her versatile Wardrobe.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    The Difference Between Sunscreen and Sunblock – Which is Best for Protecting Your Skin?
    Next article
    Double iSmart sequel surpasses Rs 10 crore mark on third day despite lacklustre response
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    The Difference Between Sunscreen and Sunblock – Which is Best for Protecting Your Skin?

    Northlines Northlines -
    Dermatologists explain that while sunscreen and sunblock both shield...

    How Bottled Cold Coffees Can Affect Insulin Levels and Health

    Northlines Northlines -
    As summer temperatures soar, many people find relief in...

    Shah Rukh Khan’s offbeat fitness regimen raises health concerns

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known for his action...

    Simple Methods to Detect Invisible Microplastics in Your Homecooked Food

    Northlines Northlines -
    Microplastics, tiny plastic particles measuring less than 5 millimeters,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Key Economic Reforms India Needs to Boost Revenue and Advance Development...

    Banks launch special deposit schemes to attract savers as credit outpaces...

    Vedaa edges past Khel Khel Mein in close box office race...