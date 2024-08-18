The Difference Between Sunscreen and Sunblock – Which is Best for Protecting Your Skin?

Dermatologists explain that while sunscreen and sunblock both shield skin from harmful UV rays, they achieve protection through different methods. Sunscreen contains active chemical ingredients that absorb UV radiation before it damages skin cells. On the other hand, sunblock relies on physical mineral formulas to reflect and scatter rays away from the skin’s surface.

Various experts were consulted to understand the nuanced distinction between these two sun protection approaches. According to Dr. Mikki Singh, sunscreens utilize compounds like oxybenzone and avobenzone that soak up UV rays through a chemical reaction. Conversely, Dr. Neha S. notes that sunblocks form a barricade using minerals like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide to deflect rays away from the skin.

Both agree that either method effectively prevents skin from tanning if applied properly. A broad-spectrum variety with SPF 30 or higher is recommended for complete UV protection. However, people with extra sensitive complexions may find the mineral physical formulas in sunblocks cause less irritation. When choosing a product, individuals should consider their skin type and any previous reactions.

The experts emphasize that despite melanin providing a natural defense, external protection is still needed for all skin tones. Skin cancer risk isn’t reduced simply because of pigmentation levels. Both experts also advise wearing protective clothing, limiting midday sun exposure, and teaching sun safety to children at a young age. Proper and frequent application of broad-spectrum sunscreen or sunblock, along with other habits, can prevent sun damage leading to premature aging and skin cancers.