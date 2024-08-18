back to top
Search
    TechnologyInstagram experiments with vertical profile layout design
    Technology

    Instagram experiments with vertical profile layout design

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Social media giant Instagram is quietly experimenting with a redesign of user profiles that could disrupt the standard grid many have grown accustomed to. A small group of accounts have noticed their profile now stack vertically rather than the usual square format.

    While the change may not significantly impact all users, some who carefully curated rectangular images fear the newly vertical layout could throw off the aesthetic they've crafted. Instagram acknowledges the test in a statement, noting user feedback will help determine if the redesigned profiles spread more widely.

    In discussing the potential shift, Instagram head Adam Mosseri reasoned that as most shared media is vertically captured stills or video clips, framing within a square crops out portions of the content. Allowing vertical display presents more of the original post.

    Though squares defined the app in early days of only square photo uploads, social media consumption has trended longer and leaner formats in recent times. A restructured vertical profile compliments this evolution while continuing Instagram's mission of easy content consumption.

    Only time will tell if the disrupted grid causes an uproar or proves a welcome update. For now, a small subset of users serve as test pilots in Instagram's quest to optimize the user experience on a platform constantly reimagining how visual stories are discovered and shared.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Smartwatch Options Under Rs. 10,000 for Fitness and Notifications
    Next article
    The Difference Between Sunscreen and Sunblock – Which is Best for Protecting Your Skin?
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Smartwatch Options Under Rs. 10,000 for Fitness and Notifications

    Northlines Northlines -
    The emerging smartwatch market offers plenty of choice for...

    Can upcoming Indian mystery game “Detective Dotson” achieve global success?

    Northlines Northlines -
    India has a huge gaming audience but is yet...

    Rare Supermoon Blue Moon lighting up night skies this August

    Northlines Northlines -
    A Rare Supermoon Blue Moon Is Lighting Up the...

    Space exploration empowering lives on Earth through inclusive research

    Northlines Northlines -
    Canadian scientist Dr. Farhan Asrar believes space exploration holds...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Key Economic Reforms India Needs to Boost Revenue and Advance Development...

    Banks launch special deposit schemes to attract savers as credit outpaces...

    Vedaa edges past Khel Khel Mein in close box office race...