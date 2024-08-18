back to top
    Smartwatch Options Under Rs. 10,000 for Fitness and Notifications

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The emerging smartwatch market offers plenty of choice for -conscious buyers. Several reputable brands have launched fitness-focused wearables priced below Rs. 10,000. This price point delivers good value without compromising on core and notification features.

    The boAt Lunar Oasis stands out with its circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display and turn-by-turn navigation. Its accurate sensors track steps, heart rate and blood oxygen. The integrated GPS helps record outdoor activities while the waterproof design allows for swimming.

    Another top pick is the Fire-Boltt Ninja Fit Pro with a huge 2-inch LCD. In addition to 120+ modes, it provides calling functions and tracks key vitals. Its affordable Rs. 999 price makes fitness tracking very accessible.

    The recently launched Noise Origin runs the proprietary Nebula operating system. Featuring an attractive 1.46-inch AMOLED display, it emphasizes overall health via the Advanced Health Suite. At Rs. 6,499, it offers an engaging interface.

    Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the Amazfit Active Edge and its durable 1.32-inch AMOLED screen. Built-in GPS and the ability to navigate custom routes enhances the outdoor experience. Its long 16-day battery life easily covers various activities.

    While not the newest, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic remains a top contender. From its refined design to comprehensive health features, it provides a premium smartwatch experience for Rs. 10,499.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

