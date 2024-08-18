back to top
    Australian Test Captain Pat Cummins Takes Eight-Week Break Before High-Stakes India Series

    Australia's red-ball skipper Pat Cummins has decided to take an eight-week break from to re-energize himself physically and mentally before the hugely important Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against later this year.

    Cummins admitted that it has been non-stop cricket for him over the past eighteen months, having represented Australia across all three formats extensively during this period which included leading the side to an ICC T20 Cup triumph. With the workload taking its toll, the pace spearhead stated that this break will allow his body to fully recover before he turns his focus towards the India challenge.

    “Nearly eighteen months of continuous cricket have left me feeling quite drained. I'm going to utilize this time away from the sport to rest my body completely and start rebuilding my levels of energy and fitness gradually,” Cummins commented. He also pointed out how the break will help maintain his pace and bowling abilities while reducing the risk of injuries over the busy summer season.

    Under Cummins' leadership, Australia will be aiming to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which they have failed to win in their past four meetings against India. He acknowledged this is the one major honor that has eluded him as captain so far and winning it during the upcoming home series holds significant importance.

    After enjoying major successes across formats, Cummins and Australia will see defeating the strong Indian Test team on home soil as the crucial next step in their redemption journey. Faced with a well-balanced Indian squad, it remains to be seen if the break aids Cummins in raising his game to the next level and securing long-awaited victory.

