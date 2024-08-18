back to top
Search
    SportsWrestler Vinesh Phogat Returns Home to Support After Heartbreak in Paris
    Sports

    Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Returns Home to Support After Heartbreak in Paris

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    After a long journey home from the Paris , wrestler Vinesh Phogat finally arrived at her village in late at night to a warm welcome from local residents. Though disappointed with missing out on a medal after a controversial disqualification, the 29-year old grappler was uplifted by the outpouring of support and appreciation from fellow villagers.

    In an emotional address to the crowd of over 1000 that had gathered, Vinesh spoke of the pain of seeing her Olympic dreams shattered but also the courage she has derived from the love of her people. While the future remains unclear, she vowed to continue fighting in whatever way she can for the honour of women and her homeland.

    Exhausted after the celebrations, Vinesh's mother expressed pride in her daughter's fighting spirit and ability to showcase it on the global stage, medal or no medal. For the Phogat family, the greatest thing was witnessing Vinesh battle with determination against the 's best wrestlers.

    As she reflects on her Paris journey back in the village that nourished her talents, Vinesh Phogat appears to have found renewed purpose and motivation from the solidarity of her community. Only time will tell if she decides to make another run at Olympic glory, but her legacy as an inspiration for women is assured.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Paris2024 Paralympics | Indians who have Qualified – Full list
    Next article
    Australian Test Captain Pat Cummins Takes Eight-Week Break Before High-Stakes India Series
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Australian Test Captain Pat Cummins Takes Eight-Week Break Before High-Stakes India Series

    Northlines Northlines -
    Australia's red-ball skipper Pat Cummins has decided to take...

    Paris2024 Paralympics | Indians who have Qualified – Full list

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 18: India have named 84 athletes...

    Neeraj Chopra shares gift traditions for athletes in rural Haryana

    Northlines Northlines -
    Prominent javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who bagged the silver...

    Vinesh Phogat returns to grand welcome after Paris heartbreak

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 17: Celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat received...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Key Economic Reforms India Needs to Boost Revenue and Advance Development...

    Banks launch special deposit schemes to attract savers as credit outpaces...

    Vedaa edges past Khel Khel Mein in close box office race...