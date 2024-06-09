back to top
Swaayatt Robots Secures $4 Million Funding for Autonomous Vehicle Innovation: Startup Accelerates Development of Self-Driving Technology

By: Northlines

Date:

The race towards fully autonomous driving continues to heat up as Bhopal-based Swaayatt Robots recently closed $4 million in funding. According to company founder Sanjeev Sharma, this round values the seven-year-old startup at approximately $151 million.

In a LinkedIn post, Sharma revealed that unnamed US investors provided the capital. He explained it was part of a larger fundraising effort, with the remainder to come at a $175 million valuation over the next six to seven months. Proceeds will support scaling and development across key areas like unsupervised learning and reinforcement learning.

This will help Swaayatt work towards achieving Society of Automotive Engineers Level 5 autonomy. At this highest level, driverless systems can handle all driving functions in all conditions. While the startup has shown 80+ demonstrations, fully autonomous capabilities on public roads have yet to be unveiled.

Since launching in 2015, the company crafted proprietary algorithms and claims leading skills for navigating chaotic Indian roads without human assistance. During self-funded initial years, Swaayatt gained pioneering ground in AI and autonomous driving technologies. Tests exceeded expectations through capabilities like LiDAR-less perception and night operation.

Analysts believe autonomous vehicles could generate $300-$400 billion annually by 2035. Swaayatt joins other domestic players competing to commercialize the technology. However, Sharma asserts their approach stands out for utilizing 80% less energy than peers while delivering Level 5 functionality.

This latest round comes as overall funding in saw a significant decline recently. However, it signifies continued believer in autonomous driving's potential to transform transportation worldwide in the years ahead.

Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

