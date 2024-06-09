Anterior Secures $20 Million from NEA to Streamline Health Insurance Approvals Using AI

Health insurers have long grappled with inefficient processes that delay approval for patients' medical treatments and procedures. Aiming to address this challenge, Anterior has raised a $20 million Series A round to turbocharge its artificial intelligence (AI) technology. With this new funding, the startup intends to expedite insurance OKs for more individuals across the country.

Anterior leverages cutting-edge machine learning algorithms to streamline insurers' approval workflows. By parsing vast troves of medical records and guidelines, the system can recommend appropriate coverage decisions up to 10 times faster than manual reviews. This means patients get needed care sooner rather than waiting anxious weeks. Insured members also benefit from consistent, objective evaluations that consider only clinical merits rather than non-medical biases.

The seed investors leading Anterior since inception, Sequoia and Neo, re-upped their commitments based on the startup's swift progress so far. Meanwhile, prominent venture capital firm NEA led the Series A round, underscoring confidence in Anterior's AI-driven solution and large market potential. With offices in major hubs, health insurers nationwide struggle with high case volumes that overwhelm human workers. Anterior aims to fill this gap by automating up to 85% of routine approvals through its artificial intelligence platform.

This new funding round values Anterior at $95 million post-money and equips it to accelerate hiring of machine learning engineers and healthcare experts. Their blended expertise will continue refining the system using real-world approval data. Ultimately, the goal is ensuring patients get timely access to treatments while streamlining insurers' back-end operations. Widespread adoption of Anterior's technology could significantly boost efficiency across the entire U.S. healthcare landscape.