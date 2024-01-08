Suspended cop among two dismissed from service

Jammu Tawi, Jan 7: Two policemen – a suspended constable and a special police officer (SPO) – were dismissed from service for prolonged absence from their duties in Samba district, police said on Sunday.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh ordered the removal from service of suspended selection grade constable Joginder Singh and disengagement of SPO Bachan Lal on the recommendations of inquiry officers, a police spokesman said.

“The stern departmental action of removal/disengagement has been taken after the delinquent personnel did not pay heed to series of signals to resume duties, attendance notices and show cause notices served upon them as also published in newspapers and showed no interest to serve any more in the department.

“Moreover, inquiry officers had also recommended their removal, termination in their findings after conducting enquiries under rules,” the spokesman said.

He said the under-suspension constable has been removed from service in terms of Article 128 of J&K Civil Service Rules, as he had been absenting himself unauthorizedly for the last 10 months.

During his absence, he was also involved in a case registered last year at Kathua police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act after he was involved in firing and assault at an eatery, the spokesman said.

He said SPO Lal has been disengaged on the recommendation of the inquiry officer for being a habitual absentee, remaining absent for six months last year.