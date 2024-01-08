Skaters of IHRSC clinch 9 medals for J&K at 61st national skating championship ‘Indomitable’ Udhay Narayan emerges national speed champion with triple gold haul

JAMMU: In a triumphant display of athletic prowess, the illustrious Indian Hawks Roller Skating Club (IHRSC) has etched its name resolutely in the annals of national sports, securing a multitude of medals at the 61st National Roller Skating Championship held recently in Chennai. Continuing with yet another dazzling performance at national sports arena, four distinguished skaters of this prestigious club have proven their mettle on the grand stage, showcasing exceptional skill, dedication and sportsmanship. The skaters of Indian Hawks in J&K's contingent, with their unwavering commitment to excellence, seized an impressive array of medals across various age categories, standing as a testament to the club's commitment to fostering a culture of athletic brilliance. The skaters' performances have not only garnered acclaim for their individual achievements but have also collectively propelled IHRSC to the forefront of national sporting recognition. In a crowning moment of glory, one of IHRSC's ace skater Udhay Narayan has ascended to the pinnacle of success by clinching the coveted title of National Champion by bagging all the three gold medals in his age category races. This outstanding accomplishment stands as a beacon of club's commitment to nurturing talent and producing skaters of extraordinary caliber. The club's success in the National Championship underscores the meticulous training regimens, strategic coaching, and unwavering perseverance that define IHRSC's sporting ethos. Such a stellar performance resonates not only within the precincts of the championship arena but also elevates IHRSC to a commendable stature within the broader sporting community. The triumphant narrative of the aforesaid club in the national sporting sphere not only enriched the club's legacy but also set a lofty standard for aspiring athletes across the country. It is a testament to the indomitable spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence that characterizes the IHRSC, marking it as an exemplar of sporting prowess in the esteemed landscape of national championships. The medal winner skaters of IHRSC include Udhay Narayan (3 gold medals and declared as National Speed Champion), Samarjot Singh (2 gold and 1 bronze medal), Kartikeya Puri (2 silver medals) and Puneesh Puri (1 gold medal). Other skaters of the club who also played with high class sportsmanship but couldn't made upto podium include Tamanna Saini, Tabish, Sanvi Grover, Adwait, Achintya, Prageet Kour and Rudra Arora.

In a message to media persons, Ashok Gandotra (Retd Chief Engineer) Chairman of IHRSC lauded the medal winners for bringing laurels to the Union Territory, Club and their parents. He however asked other skaters in J&K to follow the pursuit looking at the scintillating performance of the aforesaid four medal winner skaters stressing on adding more medals into the tally in upcoming tourneys at the national arena. Ashok Gandotra also thanked President JKRSA and all the members of the association for providing the opportunity to budding skaters. Meanwhile, invincible Udhay and other medal winners thanked the trainers at the IHRSC for providing world class coaching and winning tips at the rink that led to this milestone achievement giving them opportunity to touch skies of success and rule the podium meant for medal distribution.

x