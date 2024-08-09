back to top
    Suspected IED Found, Defused In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam

    By: Northlines

    Srinagar, Aug 9: A suspected object believed to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found in and 's Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.
    They said a suspect object was found lying on Kulgam Balsoo Road, following which the area was cordoned.
    “The area was sealed, and traffic movement on the busy road was halted. A bomb disposal squad was also called, and the suspect object found inside a pressure cooker was blasted in a controlled explosion without causing any damage,” officials said.
    A senior police officer said the investigation is underway, and a technical examination of the object was initiated immediately.
    The traffic on the road was restored after the controlled blast.

    Wanted ISIS terrorist Rizwan Ali arrested in Delhi ahead of Independence Day
    Neeraj Chopra Praises Vinesh Phogat's Remarkable Comeback Story
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

