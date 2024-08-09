Neeraj Chopra Praises Vinesh Phogat’s Remarkable Comeback Story

National javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra has applauded Vinesh Phogat's incredible athletic accomplishments, despite the controversial outcome of her wrestling finals match at the recent Paris Olympics.

In a media interview, Chopra reflected on Phogat's difficult road to success, overcoming career-threatening injuries and personal setbacks. He acknowledged the remarkable strength and determination she demonstrated in returning to elite competition. Her defeat of the top-ranked wrestler to reach the finals was an impressive achievement on its own.

Though confused by the specific rule violation that led to Phogat's disqualification from the finals while leading on points, Chopra expressed sadness for how close she came to gold. He believes her entire journey serves as an inspiration for others.

Phogat's story is well documented – from enduring a dangerous knee injury in 2016 to more injuries in 2020, demonstrating immense mental and physical fortitude. For her to battle back, regain fitness and confidence, then perform at the highest level is truly admirable. Chopra feels while the result was unexpected, greater things may still be in store.

Retiring from the sport shortly after, Phogat received support from fellow athletes like Bajrang Punia, who said she will always be viewed as a champion in India. Her career has undoubtedly advanced women's wrestling and served as motivation for others to pursue their dreams despite life's setbacks.