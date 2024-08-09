back to top
Search
    OlympicsNeeraj Chopra Praises Vinesh Phogat's Remarkable Comeback Story
    OlympicsSports

    Neeraj Chopra Praises Vinesh Phogat’s Remarkable Comeback Story

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra has applauded Vinesh Phogat's incredible athletic accomplishments, despite the controversial outcome of her wrestling finals match at the recent Paris .

    In a media interview, Chopra reflected on Phogat's difficult road to success, overcoming career-threatening injuries and personal setbacks. He acknowledged the remarkable strength and determination she demonstrated in returning to elite competition. Her defeat of the top-ranked wrestler to reach the finals was an impressive achievement on its own.

    Though confused by the specific rule violation that led to Phogat's disqualification from the finals while leading on points, Chopra expressed sadness for how close she came to gold. He believes her entire journey serves as an inspiration for others.

    Phogat's story is well documented – from enduring a dangerous knee injury in 2016 to more injuries in 2020, demonstrating immense mental and physical fortitude. For her to battle back, regain fitness and confidence, then perform at the highest level is truly admirable. Chopra feels while the result was unexpected, greater things may still be in store.

    Retiring from the sport shortly after, Phogat received support from fellow athletes like Bajrang Punia, who said she will always be viewed as a champion in . Her career has undoubtedly advanced women's wrestling and served as motivation for others to pursue their dreams despite life's setbacks.

    Previous article
    Suspected IED Found, Defused In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam
    Next article
    Staying illegally after marrying local boy, Bangladeshi woman arrested in Jammu
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Silver For ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj; Pakistan’s Nadeem Smashes Olympic Record For Gold

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris, Aug 9: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra became the...

    Chopra ensures silver lining for India at challenging Paris Olympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    The 2024 Paris Olympics saw India experience the highs...

    Proud father reminisces about gold medal winning son Arshad Nadeem’s journey from a village in Pakistan to the biggest stage at Paris Olympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    The small village of Mian Chanu in Pakistan's Punjab...

    Paris Olympics: India beat Spain 2-1 to seal men’s hockey bronze in P R Sreejesh’s final game

    Northlines Northlines -
    In an exciting finals match, the Indian national men's...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Golden Temple changes Nishan Sahib colour to basanti in line with...

    Flint Capital Secures $160 Million for Latest Venture Fund Thanks to...

    CloudPay Secures $120M to Fuel Global Payroll Innovation