    Supreme Court to consider petition seeking restoration of statehood to J&K
    India

    Supreme Court to consider petition seeking restoration of statehood to J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 17: The Supreme Court of has decided to review a petition seeking the timely restoration of full statehood to the union territory of and . On Thursday, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India considered arguments made by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan representing applicants in the case.

    The advocate stressed the need for an urgent hearing, reminding the court that in a previous judgement last year they had acknowledged the issue should be addressed within a specified timeframe. As per reports, India's top court will now evaluate whether to list and schedule proceedings for the matter which involves reinstating Jammu and Kashmir's status as a state.

    The upcoming decision by the Supreme Court on entertaining the petition could provide clarity on the way forward for fulfilling assurances given previously. Significant attention will be paid to the supreme court's stance on the important issue with implications for the future governance and political empowerment of the people in the former state.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

