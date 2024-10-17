back to top
    J&K Govt. Unveils Home Department Budget for 2024-25
    JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

    J&K Govt. Unveils Home Department Budget for 2024-25

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 17: The  Jammu & Government has approved the release of funds under Demand-51 (Police) from the Ministry of Home Affairs for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
    The funds, amounting to 50% of the remaining , will be allocated to key departments like Police, Prisons, Fire & Emergency Services, and the Forensic Science Laboratory.
    These funds will cover essential operational costs such as training, office expenses, and equipment. Heads of Departments must report back on how the funds are used, ensuring transparency and accountability in spending.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

