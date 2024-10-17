back to top
    President Murmu meets Mauritania counterpart, Discusses ways to further strengthen ties

    NOUAKCHOTT (MAURITANIA), Oct 17: and Mauritania on Thursday signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), including on diplomat training and visa exemption, during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the African nation.

    President Murmu met with her Mauritania counterpart Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Nouakchott. Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen their relationship further.
    Murmu arrived here on Wednesday on the second leg of her three-nation visit to Africa. It is the first visit to Mauritania by an Indian leader at the highest level since the African nation won independence in 1960.
    “President Droupadi Murmu met and held talks with President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania at the Presidential Palace in Nouakchott. Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the relationship,” her office said in a post on X.
    “Four MoUs in the areas of training of diplomats, cultural exchange, visa exemption and Foreign Office consultations were signed and exchanged on the occasion,” the post read.
    The MoUs were signed in the presence of President Murmu and Ghazouani.
    On Wednesday, Murmu addressed the community members here in the Mauritanian capital.
    Expressing gratitude to the host nation, she said, “I express my gratitude to the government and people of Mauritania for always supporting the Indian community.”
    Highlighting the potential for India-Mauritania cooperation, President Murmu noted that India could contribute to Mauritania's development in various sectors, including human resource development, infrastructure, , , , skill development, and digital innovation.
    On her arrival at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy Airport, President Murmu was received by her Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome, her office said.
    Mauritania has immense natural resources that are important for India's growing industry.
    Murmu arrived here after a successful visit to Algeria, where she held talks with Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune to enhance bilateral ties.
    She will later travel to Malawi on the last leg of her visit. (Agencies)

    Search operation underway in remote village in J&K's Poonch
    Supreme Court to consider petition seeking restoration of statehood to J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

