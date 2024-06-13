Sunderbani Hospital remains headless, Adm switches to Adhocism

Ajay Sharma

Sunderbani, June 11

The Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Sunderbani, a critical healthcare facility serving patients from the adjoining parts of districts of Jammu, Reasi, and Rajouri, is currently operating without a Block Medical Officer (BMO). This absence at the helm of affairs is raising serious concerns among both healthcare professionals and local residents.

Officials from the health department have acknowledged the vital role SDH Sunderbani plays in providing essential medical services to the region. Despite this, the hospital remains without a BMO, a key position necessary for its efficient and effective operation.

Its over two weeks now, when the BMO, SDH Sunderbani vacated the seat on his retirement. The Administration, however, remained indecisive to choose an appropriate incumbent for the post and switched over to adhocism in such a crucial institution where lives of common people would be at stake. In the meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Rajouri has informally directed all concerned working at SDH, Sunderbani to take over the responsibilities and perform their functions according to their wisdom in the absence of the regular BMO.

In a Whatsapp order, The CMO inter alia said, “ As directed by worthy Director Health Services Jammu, all the consultants, Medical Officers, Casualty Medical Officer, including section incharges of SDH Sunderbani as well as ZMOs remained held responsible for the working of SDH/Block Sunderbani till further order… any defaulter/non/compliance shall be viewed seriously…..” . The social media post also directed the concerned to send Duty Roster of Doctors, Paramedics/Drivers etc in the group.

The local activists criticized the lackadaisical approach adopted by the administration and raised the accusing finger that the DHS/CMO may post their favorite Medico as BMO. The inordinate delay raised questions about the administration's decision-making process and the hospital's ability to function without proper leadership.

Sources within the healthcare system have expressed their skepticism about the CMO's order, which cites the Director of Health as its basis. They argue that a hospital of such importance cannot operate efficiently without a designated BMO and that this ad-hoc arrangement sets a concerning precedent. The sources fear that this could lead to senior officials being replaced by in-charge officials, undermining the integrity and efficiency of healthcare management.

Local residents have requested the intervention of the Additional Chief Secretary and the concerned Commissioner Secretary, seeking an investigation into the arbitrary actions of the officers and demanded that appropriate measures be taken to appoint a qualified BMO to SDH Sunderbani promptly.