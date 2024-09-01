back to top
    Sudhanshu Pandey denies rumors of participating in Bigg Boss 18

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Exclusive: Actor Sudhanshu Pandey denies rumors of participating in Bigg Boss 18

    Fans were surprised to hear of actor Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from the hit daily soap Anupamaa after playing the beloved character of Vanraj Shah for over 4 successful years. While many speculated the reasons behind his unexpected departure, one rumor that gained traction was about Sudhanshu choosing to leave Anupamaa for a chance to be on the highly popular reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan.

    In an exclusive interaction with this reporter, Sudhanshu put those rumors to rest. “It is incorrect to say that I will be participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss,” he stated. The seasoned actor further added that while Bigg Boss is an immensely watched show, being a contestant there is not suited for someone like him. “My dream is to one day host the show instead”, said Sudhanshu with confidence in his abilities.

    Sudhanshu emphasised that it was simply time for him to move on from Anupamaa and take on new acting challenges. In the 4 glorious years he was part of the serial, Sudhanshu entertained audiences with his nuanced portrayal of Vanraj and also saw the show achieve unprecedented success. However, all good things must come to an end and the actor felt it was the right time to pass the baton to someone new while he explores fresh opportunities.

    Fans will get to see more of Sudhanshu's talent soon in projects like the romantic music video “Gori Again” alongside popular singer-songwriter Band Of Boys. While Sudhanshu squashed rumors of participating in Bigg Boss 18, names like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shaheer Sheikh and Nakuul Mehta have reportedly been approached to be contestants this season. Only time will tell who all accept Salman Khan's lucrative offer to enter themad house.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

