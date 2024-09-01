back to top
Search
    EntertainmentMovie mogul discloses Rs. 400 crore budget for Vijay's upcoming blockbuster GOAT
    Entertainment

    Movie mogul discloses Rs. 400 crore budget for Vijay’s upcoming blockbuster GOAT

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Movie Mogul Discusses Massive for Vijay's Upcoming Blockbuster

    AGS CEO Archana Kalpathi made headlines this week when she revealed that the production house spent a historic Rs. 400 crore on GOAT, the highly anticipated action film starring Tamil superstar Vijay. Scheduled for release on September 5th, the Venkat Prabhu directorial is undoubtedly one of the most expensive Tamil films ever made.

    In an interview, Archana defended the colossal budget, stating that a top actor's salary is directly proportional to the revenue they can generate at the box office. “Our goal is for films to recover costs and then some solely from theatrical runs, not factoring in incomes from streaming, satellite or other language versions,” she said. By focusing exclusively on opening weekend ticket sales, producers experience the “pressure to perform” that sparks creative brilliance, according to Archana.

    GOAT looks to capitalize on Vijay's unparalleled draw among Tamil audiences. Along with a supporting cast including Prashanth, Jayaram and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the film is expected to smash opening records. Music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni also contribute to significant hype.

    For AGS Entertainment, a successful theatrical run for GOAT could recoup their unprecedented investment. But the high stakes strategy reflects Archana's bold ambitions to create “diamonds under pressure” and challenge the status quo in Tamil cinema's model. With its September 5th release date fast approaching, all eyes are on GOAT to see if it can deliver a box office bonanza to justify its colossal 400 crore budget.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Sudhanshu Pandey denies rumors of participating in Bigg Boss 18
    Next article
    PM Modi Highlights India’s Nearly 90% Economic Growth Over Past Decade; Vows Continued Policy Reforms
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Sudhanshu Pandey denies rumors of participating in Bigg Boss 18

    Northlines Northlines -
    Exclusive: Actor Sudhanshu Pandey denies rumors of participating in...

    Mohanlal comments on Hema Committee Report and AMMA resignations

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Mohanlal comments on Hema Committee Report for the first...

    Kangana Ranaut speaks out on lack of support faced during Bollywood #MeToo movement

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Kangana Ranaut speaks out on lack of support during...

    Anita Hassanandani opens up about struggling after losing alcoholic father at 15

    Northlines Northlines -
    'Remembering My Father Was Not Easy' - Anita Hassanandani...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Private Sector Sales and Profits Rise in First Quarter on Back...

    PM Modi Highlights India’s Nearly 90% Economic Growth Over Past Decade;...

    Sudhanshu Pandey denies rumors of participating in Bigg Boss 18