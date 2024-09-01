Movie mogul discloses Rs. 400 crore budget for Vijay’s upcoming blockbuster GOAT

Movie Mogul Discusses Massive Budget for Vijay's Upcoming Blockbuster

AGS Entertainment CEO Archana Kalpathi made headlines this week when she revealed that the production house spent a historic Rs. 400 crore on GOAT, the highly anticipated action film starring Tamil superstar Vijay. Scheduled for release on September 5th, the Venkat Prabhu directorial is undoubtedly one of the most expensive Tamil films ever made.

In an interview, Archana defended the colossal budget, stating that a top actor's salary is directly proportional to the revenue they can generate at the box office. “Our goal is for films to recover costs and then some solely from theatrical runs, not factoring in incomes from streaming, satellite or other language versions,” she said. By focusing exclusively on opening weekend ticket sales, producers experience the “pressure to perform” that sparks creative brilliance, according to Archana.

GOAT looks to capitalize on Vijay's unparalleled draw among Tamil audiences. Along with a supporting cast including Prashanth, Jayaram and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the film is expected to smash opening records. Music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni also contribute to significant hype.

For AGS Entertainment, a successful theatrical run for GOAT could recoup their unprecedented investment. But the high stakes strategy reflects Archana's bold ambitions to create “diamonds under pressure” and challenge the status quo in Tamil cinema's business model. With its September 5th release date fast approaching, all eyes are on GOAT to see if it can deliver a box office bonanza to justify its colossal 400 crore budget.