    PM Modi Highlights India’s Nearly 90% Economic Growth Over Past Decade; Vows Continued Policy Reforms

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    's Significant Economic Growth Over Past Decade Highlighted By PM Modi As He Promises Continued Reforms

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's strong economic performance at a recent forum, noting the country has expanded nearly 90% over the past 10 years. Speaking at the ET Leaders Forum, the PM said India has outpaced global growth and is “scripting a whole new success story.”

    While the global expanded 35% in the last decade, Modi stated India's economy has grown close to 90% in the same time period. He attributed this to various reforms implemented by his government. The PM assured continued reforms going forward to further boost growth.

    Modi promised dynamic policies tailored for the future rather than based on the past. Highlighting his third term priorities, he said his government is working faster to drive development. The PM also emphasized supporting wealth creators through innovative policies.

    To sustain momentum, Modi called for teamwork between his administration and businesses. “We promise reforms, you promise performance” and focusing on high quality growth, he stated. The PM expressed his vision for India to take a leadership role globally in key sectors.

    In closing, Modi said a strong India can propel human progress worldwide. With planned reforms and high growth focus, the nation is well-positioned to also drive prosperity across the planet.

    Movie mogul discloses Rs. 400 crore budget for Vijay’s upcoming blockbuster GOAT
    Private Sector Sales and Profits Rise in First Quarter on Back of Broad-Based Recovery
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

