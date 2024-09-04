Submit reports on security measures in medical institutions: Centre to states

New Delhi, Sep 4: The Union health ministry has urged the states to submit action-taken reports on the immediate and short-term security measures implemented in medical institutions for doctors and healthcare workers.

Referring to a virtual conference held on August 28, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra, in a letter sent to the chief secretaries and directors general of police (DGPs) of all the states and Union territories on Tuesday, highlighted the key security measures discussed at the meeting and requested them to submit the action-taken reports before September 10.

The key points highlighted at the meeting included identification of high-risk establishments as part of which each territory or district has to identify the hospitals with high footfall and consider those as high-priority establishments for security improvements.

Besides, the Centre has laid stress on conducting security audits in consultation with local health and police authorities to assess and improve security measures and giving special attention to areas with a higher incidence of security breaches, such as emergency rooms, triage areas, intensive care units (ICUs) and labour rooms.

At the meeting, Chandra also urged the states to ensure the installation and proper functioning of CCTV cameras, particularly in high-risk areas, and a regular monitoring of those from a manned central control room.

Establishment of a protocol for quick sharing of the video footage of any untoward incident against healthcare workers with local police to facilitate a swift response and investigation, and technically orienting and training security personnel in soft skills, besides employing ex-servicemen (Directorate General Resettlement) as security personnel in the identified high-risk areas of the hospitals were also discussed.

The states were also asked to explore such manpower from their own security forces.

The letter also highlighted the need for the constitution of an internal security committee in hospitals with active involvement of resident doctors and students, laying down clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) for incidence response and robust background checks for all outsourced personnel and contractual workers employed in the hospitals.

It also emphasised on proper training and establishment of bereavement protocols for all doctors and healthcare workers to handle intense and emotional grief situations and deployment of patient facilitators or MTS for all patient-related activities inside the hospitals, which requires ferrying or shifting patients from diagnostics to therapeutics.

“Most of the states/UTs have informed in the meeting that various actions are already initiated as per the suggestions provided in the letter dated 23.08.2024 by the undersigned. It is also heartening to note that some of the states have initiated additional measures over and above those suggested by the MoHFW. In this regard, all the states and UTs are requested to provide an action-taken report of the immediate/ short-term remedial measures already initiated as well as appropriate action taken before September 10, 2024,” Chandra said in the letter.