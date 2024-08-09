Students Rally for Democracy in Srinagar: CEC leads Cycle Rally to Promote Voter Participation

SRINAGAR, Aug 9: The Chief Election Commission (CEC) along with Election Commissioners (ECs) led a cycle rally as a part of voter awareness and enrolment in Srinagar on Friday.

Hundreds of youngsters from Kashmir came together with unmatched enthusiasm, promoting the importance of voting and expressing their faith in democracy.

The students participated in several programs under SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) like Run for Democracy, Cycle Rally, and Shikara Rally at SKICC here on Friday.

These SVEEP activities were inaugurated by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. SS Sandhu.

Election Commission is currently undertaking the 2nd Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Chief Electoral Officer J&K PK Pole, DEO Srinagar, Bilal Mohuddin Bhat, and other officers also participated in the event.

The youngsters both boys and girls enlightened with the vision of democracy, showed overwhelming participation in the three events making the SKICC & Back Waters of Dal Lake abuzz with the vibes and flavour of democracy.

With every pedal, they reaffirmed their commitment to participate in the democratic process.

On the occasion, the youngsters chanted ‘we are proud voters' and pledged to be the ambassadors of democracy in the valley.

This underscored their faith in the democratic process and commitment to strengthen the democracy, educate their friends, colleagues, classmates, and general people about the significance of Electoral Participation.

High-spirited eligible young boys and girls vouched to register themselves in the voter lists of their respective areas and encourage youth of their peer groups.

The CEC and ECs appreciated participants for spreading the message of democracy and the importance of exercising the valuable Right to the franchise.