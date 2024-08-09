J&K | Police Attaches Property Of A Drug Peddler Under Narco Act In Handwara

Srinagar, Aug 9: The property of a drug peddler was attached by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara.

Police on Friday said a land measuring 1 kanal and 8 Marlas belonging to a notorious drug dealer Mushtaq Ahamad Mir alias Chakoo a resident of BeighPora kralgund was attached under section 68-F of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act 1985.

“The said drug peddler is found involved in case FIR No. 75/2020 under section 8/21 NDPS Act of PS Kralgund and case FIR No. 91/2018 under section 8/22 NDPS Act of PS Dangiwacha Sopore”, police said.

“The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Kralgund Police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the owner”, they said.

The notorious drug peddler is currently under detention at Kote-Bilwal Jammu under PIT-NDPS Act.