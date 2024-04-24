Stoinis’ blistering ton helps LSG stun CSK in last-ball thriller in Chennai

Marcus Stoinis played a match-winning knock of 124 runs to power Lucknow Super Giants to a stunning six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Chasing a massive total of 211, LSG were in a spot of bother at 98/3 in the halfway stage of their innings. However, Stoinis took the mantle and through his power-packed innings ensured his team chased down the total with two balls to spare.

Earlier, CSK were off to a flyer thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's sublime century. The talented opener struck his maiden T20 ton, a superb unbeaten 108 off just 60 balls. His innings was laced with 12 fours and three sixes. Gaikwad found an able partner in Shivam Dube who played a pivotal knock of 66 runs from just 27 balls to give the CSK innings momentum in the death overs. Their partnership of 115 runs for the third wicket helped CSK post an intimidating total of 210/4.

In response, LSG lost two early wickets but Stoinis built a crucial stand with Deepak Hooda to steady the chase. However, Hooda's dismissal triggered a mid-innings collapse as LSG slipped to 98/3. That's when Stoinis changed gears, striking the ball all around the park to notch up his first IPL century. His superb 124* off just 63 balls was studded with 13 fours and six maximums. Stoinis found support from Nicholas Pooran(25) to take LSG close to the target. In the end, it was Stoinis who remained unbeaten to take his team over the line amid huge celebrations in the LSG camp.