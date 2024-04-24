Indian squash icon Saurav Ghosal announces retirement from professional circuit

One of India's legendary squash players, Saurav Ghosal, recently announced his retirement from the professional circuit, bringing the curtains down on a glittering career that spanned over 21 years. Popularly known as Indian squash's ‘Peter Pan' for his age-defying performances throughout his career, the 37-year-old broke numerous barriers and inspired countless budding players with his skills and perseverance on the court.

Ghosal turned professional way back in 2003 and has since competed in over 500 matches on the PSA Tour, winning a total of 281 matches and 10 titles. Some of his biggest accomplishments include winning India's first ever Asian Games singles medal in 2006, clinching four Asian Games medals including a team gold at the recent Hangzhou Asian Games, and breaking into the top 10 of world rankings in 2019. He also had notable wins against some top Egyptian players who have dominated the sport over the decades.

The Chennai-born player credits his initial success at the British Junior Open in 2004, where he stunned third seed to win the title, as the turning point that boosted his confidence to compete at the elite level. He reached new heights under the guidance of prolific coaches like Malcolm Willstrop and David Palmer, incorporating different techniques and focus on fitness to match up against younger opponents.

Off the court, Ghosal comes across as a gentleman who prefers to let his racquet do the talking. Despite dominating the Indian circuit for years, he remained grounded and forged close rapport with fellow professionals. While retirement from the pro circuit means more family time and other pursuits, Ghosal says he will still be available to represent the country in major team events going forward. Squash fans will miss the magic of this wonder boy who redefined ageless brilliance and took Indian squash to new global heights.