AIIMS Jammu to launch OPD Services in May

‘520 Nursing Staff Appointed'

Jahangeer Ganaie

Jammu Tawi, Apr 23: After months of anticipation, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu is gearing up to commence its Out Patient Department (OPD) services in May, marking a significant milestone in the region's healthcare landscape.

With the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two months ago, preparations have been in full swing to initiate OPD services at AIIMS Jammu, a development eagerly awaited by the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Pathankot.

Situated along the National Highway in Vijaypur, District Samba, AIIMS Jammu is set to become a hub for medical care in the region. Anticipating a daily influx of 2000 to 3000 patients across various specialty units, meticulous arrangements are being made to ensure a seamless transition.

In the first phase, 183 faculty positions have been created, with 85 staff already appointed and the recruitment process for the remaining underway. Furthermore, out of 800 nursing positions, 520 have been filled, with these nursing staff receiving comprehensive training at Delhi AIIMS. The recruitment process for 88 paramedical posts is also underway, encompassing technicians and other essential medical personnel.

To facilitate the operation of advanced medical equipment initially, senior trained medical staff from Delhi AIIMS will be temporarily deputed to AIIMS Vijaypur for three months.

Dr. Shakti Gupta, Director of AIIMS Vijaypur, expressed optimism about the imminent launch of OPD services, emphasizing the comprehensive preparations underway. Despite delays attributed to the non-availability of adequate and trained staff, AIIMS Jammu is poised to deliver high-quality healthcare to the region.