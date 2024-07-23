back to top
Search
    BusinessStock markets await key cues as FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents crucial Budget...
    Business

    Stock markets await key cues as FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents crucial Budget 2024

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    All eyes will be on Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she gets set to present the Union for fiscal year 2024-25 in Parliament today. Markets will be closely watching for cues on spending plans, tax measures, privatization plans and other policy initiatives that could impact various sectors.

    The previous session saw some profit booking ahead of the big event, with benchmark indices closing lower. However, indices are expected to take cues from the Budget in deciding the near-term trajectory. Any positive announcements around infrastructure spending, manufacturing push, healthcare, renewable energy or initiatives to boost job creation could provide support. On the other hand, tax measures like changes in long term capital gains tax rates have the potential to spook investors.

    Sectors like capital goods, real estate, infrastructure, banking and NBFCs will be keenly watched for budgetary allocations and policy roadmap. Consumer and agri stocks will also be in focus given the government's recent spending focus in these areas. Measures to boost rural demand and put more money in the hands of farmers could boost related themes. At the same time, higher taxes on tobacco, petrol or diesel may dent select counters.

    The government's fiscal deficit target and borrowing plans will be monitored by bond markets. Any deviation from expected targets could lead to gyrations. On the other hand, status quo may bring relief. The budget could also provide more clarity around privatization agenda and divestment target for the year.

    The rupee is also likely to track cues from the budget and global factors in deciding its near term bias. A relief rally hinges on announcements being in-line or better than market expectations. Meanwhile, dollar demand from importers is an overhead risk. Overall, it will be intriguing to see how markets interpret the budget in regards to the economic outlook ahead.

    Previous article
    Budget 2024 | Govt Announces Rs 1.5 Lakh Cr Interest-Free Loans For Infra Development In States
    Next article
    George Clooney explains decision to stay neutral on Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    High School Entrepreneur Raises $2.3 Million For His Analytics Startup

    Northlines Northlines -
    At just 17-years-old, Eric Zhu has already raised $2.3...

    Monarch Tractor overcomes service issues, secures $133M to fuel expansion of autonomous electric tractors

    Northlines Northlines -
    The CEO of Monarch Tractor, an electric tractor startup...

    Finance Minister announces slew of measures in Union Budget 2024 to boost jobs across India

    Northlines Northlines -
    Finance Minister unveils slew of measures to boost employment...

    Budget 2024 announces measures to boost MSME credit access

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a significant step to strengthen credit access for...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High School Entrepreneur Raises $2.3 Million For His Analytics Startup

    Import Tax Cut on Mobile Devices to Drive Down Smartphone Prices...

    Monarch Tractor overcomes service issues, secures $133M to fuel expansion of...