    George Clooney explains decision to stay neutral on Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate
    International

    George Clooney explains decision to stay neutral on Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    George Clooney, widely known as one of the biggest names in Hollywood, has announced that he will not publicly endorse Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's running mate in the upcoming Presidential election. Though Clooney is a long-time supporter and donor of the Democratic party, he cites a desire to remain neutral given his close personal relationship with former President Barack Obama.

    As scrutiny grows around Biden's eventual pick for Vice President, many Democrats had seen Clooney as someone who could help generate enthusiasm, especially among younger progressive voters. However, in a statement to the press, Clooney said while he respects Harris as a Senator and trailblazer, his unique bond with Obama means he does not feel comfortable openly backing any single candidate at this stage.

    Clooney pointed out that President Obama continues to occupy a very special place in his political views and career, having campaigned and fundraised extensively for both of Obama's elections in 2008 and 2012. Given that Obama and Biden have a particularly close working relationship spanning decades, Clooney said it did not seem appropriate or fair for him to insert himself into the process at the eleventh hour by endorsing another candidate now.

    The Oscar winner and philanthropist closed by wishing Biden the very best in making such an important decision, and said he would support whoever is selected as the best person to defeat Trump in November. Clooney's pledge to remain neutral despite his progressive reputation reflects the sensitivities involved as Biden looks to unite different factions within the Democratic coalition.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

