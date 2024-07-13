back to top
Search
    IndiaSTL gets shareholders, creditors nod for global services business demerger
    India

    STL gets shareholders, creditors nod for global services business demerger

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Optical and digital solutions company Sterlite Technologies has received approval from shareholders and creditors for demerger of its global services , paving the way for shares of the new business to be listed separately.

    According to the company, the demerger proposal received 100 per cent approval from both secured and unsecured creditors and 99.98 per cent from equity shareholders through the voting process.

    The voting results reflected a resounding confidence in growth potential and value creation of Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL), the company said.

    “STL…Today announced that it has achieved a significant milestone towards its Global Services Business (GSB) demerger, receiving approval from its shareholders and secured and unsecured creditors,” according to a BSE filing by the company.

    The approval sets the stage for shares of the new business to be listed separately.

    The demerger will enable both the businesses — STL and the new Global Services entity — to grow independently with greater agility and focus, creating strong and distinct platforms for achieving their goals.

    This will also bring more value for investors and strategic partners having a specific interest in the Global Services Business, the company said.

    No economic interest of any shareholder of the demerged company would change post-demerger. The process of getting approval from the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will be completed in an indicative timeline of 2-3 months.

    STL said that the Global Services Business has brought substantial value to its customers over the past decade.

    With its automation-led digital ecosystem creation capability, the business has been making significant strides in and the UK.

     

     

     

    Previous article
    D-Mart’s Q1 net profit rises 17.5 pc to Rs 774 cr
    Next article
    Pak Finance Minister Aurangzeb says new IMF deal to help country’s macroeconomic stability
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Costly vegetables push retail inflation to 4-month high

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation...

    D-Mart’s Q1 net profit rises 17.5 pc to Rs 774 cr

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates...

    Domestic investors infuse USD 638 mn in realty sector in Apr-Jun, up 5 times annually: Vestian

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agecnies NEW DELHI: Domestic investors pumped USD 637.9 million in...

    Goyal to hold meetings with G7 trade ministers in Italy next week

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent   NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Costly vegetables push retail inflation to 4-month high

    Pak Finance Minister Aurangzeb says new IMF deal to help country’s...

    D-Mart’s Q1 net profit rises 17.5 pc to Rs 774 cr