    India
    India

    D-Mart's Q1 net profit rises 17.5 pc to Rs 774 cr

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an increase of 17.45 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 773.68 crore for the June quarter, helped by improvement in sales from general merchandise and apparels. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 658.71 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Avenue Supermarts. Its revenue from operations was up 18.57 per cent to Rs 14,069.14 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 11,865.44 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Avenue Supermarts' total expenses in the June quarter were up 18.62 per cent to Rs 13,056.61 crore.

    Avenue Supermarts' total income was Rs 14,110.74 crore, up 18.54 per cent in the June quarter.

    Commenting on the results, Avenue Supermarts CEO & Managing Director Neville Noronha said, “Contribution from general merchandise and apparel continued to improve during the quarter and this is reflected in the gross margin uptick.” During the quarter, D-Mart opened six stores, taking its total count to 371 as on June 30, 2024.

    Domestic investors infuse USD 638 mn in realty sector in Apr-Jun, up 5 times annually: Vestian
    STL gets shareholders, creditors nod for global services business demerger
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

