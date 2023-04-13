State of Art Conference Hall at Information Directorate

Jammu Tawi, April 12: Commissioner Secretary Information & Information Technology, Ms Prerna Puri today inaugurated state of the art Conference Hall at the Media Complex, Directorate of Information & Public Relations here.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Director of Information, Akshay Labroo and other senior officers and staff members of DIPR.

The newly renovated conference hall is equipped with state of the art facilities and shall serve as a productive space for the government to reach its people through seminars, conferences, outreach programs, media interaction etc.

On the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary was briefed about the timelines within which the conference hall was put in place and was also briefed about the ongoing campaigns and projects. She congratulated the team at DIPR for completing the work in a short span of time.

During the ceremony, Puri emphasised on the need to integrate newer technologies with information dissemination mechanisms to reach out to people on a real time basis.

The meeting was also attended by Joint Director Information (Hqrs), JDI Kashmir, JDI Jammu, Deputy Director Information (C), Deputy Director Information (AV), Deputy Director Information (PR) Kashmir/Jammu and senior officers and officials of the department.