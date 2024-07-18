back to top
    Stars shine light on Ambani-Merchant nuptials through exclusive wedding photos

    Top stars like Ranveer Singh and Ram Charan have shared seldom seen from the exclusive wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that took place earlier this month. The big fat Indian wedding was a star-studded affair bringing several notable faces under one roof.

    While Ranveer posted a picture with the newly married couple alongside his wife Deepika Padukone where they are seen blessing the bride, Ram Charan went a step further sharing a series of photos on social media. His uploads provided a more intimate glimpse into the private nuptials, featuring moments with the bride and groom alongside dignitaries like Mukesh Ambani and consorts.

    One photo seemingly caught Salman Khan off guard as well, with the veteran appearing unaware of being photographed. The inside look into the lavish functions have piqued audience interest further.

    Anant and Radhika's wedding was a close-knit event blending family traditions with contemporary stylings. Top stars from various fields came together to celebrate the union emphasizing communal bonds of matrimony. The photographs offer fans a vicarious experience of witnessing the magnificence through the eyes of distinguished guests.

    With positive messages accompanying the snapshots, Ranveer and Ram Charan's social media activity helps document this notable society wedding for posterity. The digital preservation of memories through the lens of celeb attendees promises long-lasting appeal for masses who admire a rare peek into extraordinary lives.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

