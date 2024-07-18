back to top
    IAS trainee Puja Khedkar’s mother Manorama detained in ‘gun-brandishing’ video case

    By: Northlines

    New Delhi, Jul 18: Pune Police on Thursday detained Manorama Khedkar, mother of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar  from Maharashtra's Raigad.

    This action was taken following a complaint concerning the “gun brandishing” video case.

    Dilip Khedkar and his wife Manorama Khedkar had remained untraceable after police registered an FIR against them over a video purportedly showing Manorama threatening some persons with a gun following a land dispute in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district.

    The police in Pune rural have booked the Khedkar couple and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).

    A two-minute video shows Manorama Khedkar wielding a pistol, accompanied by her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with some persons in Dhadwali village.

    Puja Khedkar, the 2023-batch IAS officer, is under scrutiny for her claims regarding disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates in her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) candidature, as well as her conduct during tenure at the Pune collector's office.

    Amid the row, the government on Tuesday put on hold the ‘district training program' of Khedkar, who was earlier transferred to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector from Pune, as she was summoned back to the Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration for “necessary action”.

    2 STF personnel killed, 4 injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur
