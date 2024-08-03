Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi Urges Home Minister Amit Shah To Release J&K Prisoners

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Member of Parliament from Srinagar Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release prisoners of Jammu and Kashmir.

The demand was made by MP Ruhullah after meeting the Home Minister on Friday evening.

“Met the @HMOIndia yesterday evening and asked him for the release of the hundreds of prisoners of J&K who are held without trials for years now. And also asked for the transfer of those who are under trials and not convicted yet, to the jails of Jammu and Kashmir,” Ruhullah said in a post on X.

Ruhullah also shared the letter that was submitted to the HM.

“I as the representative of people of Jammu and Kashmir would like to bring to your notice that several of our people have been incarcerated from different regions of the valley. Wherein many of them are convicted, undertrial or are being held without a trial and are being held in different parts of the country,” the letter said.

“I would like to further bring to your knowledge that most of the prisoners held without a trial happen to be young individuals, it is unfair on part of the government to hold these people at an age that is decisive for career and nation building. So, I believe their release to be imperative, and call upon the government to release the prisoners without a trial at the earliest,” the MP's letter added.

He also highlighted the unique weather conditions in Kashmir and demanded shifting of prisoners to Kashmir on humanitarian aspects.

“Also, the weather conditions of the Kashmir province of Jammu and Kashmir are different from the rest of the nation, those prisoners who are convicted or are undertrial should be shifted to the valley on humanitarian aspects. It is also difficult for the relatives of these prisoners to meet them in the different parts of the country both physically and financially,” the letter said.

After getting elected as MP, Ruhullah had decided to raise the issue of prisoners and vowed to fight for their release.