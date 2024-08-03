Budha Amarnath Yatra: DIG Traffic visits Rajouri Base Camp, reviews preparations

JAMMU, Aug 3: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Police Jammu, Dr. M. Haseeb Mughal on Saturday visited the Rajouri Yatra camp and met with the pilgrimage organisers to review the traffic arrangements for the upcoming Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra.

The yatra is set to begin from Aug 6.

Dr Mughal was accompanied by Additional Superintendent of Police(Traffic), Mohammad Nawaz, DTI Rajouri Inspector Kapil Manhas, and other officers.

The Traffic Police unit of Rajouri-Poonch briefed Dr. Mughal in detail about the traffic arrangements for the pilgrimage.

These include the movement of the Yatra convoy, parking at halt points and camps, and the deployment of traffic police at key points, diversions, and busy intersections.

Dr Mughal interacted with the Yatra organisers, discussing various aspects of ensuring a smooth pilgrimage.

He assured them that all necessary steps for effective traffic management and the smooth movement of Yatra convoys were in place.

He also urged the Yatra organising committee to adhere to all guidelines and directions issued by the authorities regarding cut-off timings and vehicle routes for the Yatra.