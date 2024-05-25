back to top
SRH coach Daniel Vettori credited for identifying impact all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed
IPL

SRH coach Daniel Vettori credited for identifying impact all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed

By: Northlines

Date:

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has attributed the inclusion of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed as an impact substitute to the insight of head coach Daniel Vettori. Defending a modest total of 175, SRH restricted Rajasthan Royals to 152, winning the 2024 Qualifier 2 contest by 23 runs to enter the final.

Cummins praised Vettori for identifying the value of having multiple left-arm orthodox bowlers in the squad. “Daniel believed we needed as many spin options as possible switching to a left-arm variation.” Cummins explained Ahmed was slated for a lower-middle order role and told he could be pressed into the attack if the team lost early wickets.

The plan worked wonders as Ahmed spun a web, trapping RR's middle order batters with his guile. He ended with impressive figures of 3/12 from four overs of controlled left-arm spin. Ahmed credited the nature of the surface for assisting the spinners and said he was proud to be named man of the match.

Abhishek Sharma also chipped in with two scalps as the duo combined deployed variations and pace intelligently on a pitch showing increasing assistance. Cummins acknowledged the pair's skillful efforts tilted the game in SRH's favor. Experienced RR spinners Ashwin and Chahal, by contrast, were unusually ineffective, leaking 77 runs without reward.

Disciplined bowling holds key for SRH

Compared to earlier run-fests involving the Orange Army, accurate dot balls proved instrumental. While batting, SRH consumed 41 dots but delivered a mammoth 55 when defending. On a surface offering turn, patience from the two slow men yielded dividends against some rash shots.

The victory ensured SRH's rematch against Gujarat Titans in the final. After early setbacks, Vettori's call to include the versatile Ahmed as cover for all conditions could prove a masterstroke.

People Have Rejected Lies, Hatred And Propaganda: Rahul Gandhi
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

