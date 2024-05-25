How Indian tennis rising star Sumit Nagal found clay court success

As Sumit Nagal of India prepares to make his highly-anticipated debut at the French Open, one cannot help but be impressed by how the 26-year-old tennis star from Jhajjar has embraced the slower clay surface despite coming from a region not traditionally known for success on the red dirt. Nagal's ability to relentlessly defend from the baseline and grind out long rallies has served him well on clay, where he owns three Challenger titles outside of India.

Having overcome injury struggles that saw his ranking drop outside the top 500 just last year, Nagal has worked his way back inside the coveted top 100 thanks to consistency on the Challenger circuit mixed with strong performances earning him spots in ATP Masters 1000 events. Most notably, he achieved a career-first win over a seeded player at this year's Australian Open before following it up with another milestone as the first Indian to win a match at the Monte Carlo Masters on clay against 13th seed Holger Rune.

Tennis experts have praised Nagal's strength on clay given his short stature does not allow for big serves or power shots, playing instead to his strengths as a quick-footed defender capable of wearing down opponents from the back of the court. The extra time provided by the slower surface suits his grinding style well. Sania Mirza also commented on Nagal being among the toughest players to face on clay thanks to his defensive mobility, a valuable trait less common for those from the subcontinent.

Nagal will look to ride this momentum on his preferred surface into Roland Garros, where a potentially trick drawer against 18th seed Karen Khachanov awaits in round one. However, simply retaining his top 100 ranking and securing continued access to Grand Slam main draws provides much-needed stability for the talented Indian's career. Fans eagerly await what he can achieve on the biggest stage of all at the upcoming French Open.