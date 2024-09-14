SPF resents BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patar’ for ignoring Sikh Community

Jammu Tawi: S Balvinder Singh, RTI Activist and President Sikh Progressive Front (SPF)along with S Manjit Singh Gen Secretary, S Rajinder Singh Sudan Jt Secretary while addressing the media showed great resentment for not including any demand /grievances of the Sikh Community in the 25 Commitments made by BJP in their ‘Sankalp Patar' 2024. Singh said that party who came to power on the slogan of ‘Sabka Sath Sbka Vishwas and Sabka Vikas, given by none other than the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India its 45 pages Sankalp Patar didn't mention the name of Sikh in it. Moreover, they further stated that it is surprising that out of 11 designated members of Manifesto Committee there are four Muslims, three Rajputs, two Hindus and two from Pandit Community but not included a single member from the Sikh Community, despite the presence of good number of Community members in the BJP since decades. Balvinder once again elaborated their demands on which they wanted written commitment from the Parties : Political reservation for Sikhs akin to the provisions made for SC, ST, OBC, Paharis, Gujjars, and Pandit Community either under migrant Quota or PoJK Quota, to ensure Sikh representation in the State Assembly (Two seats One from Jammu and one From Kashmir), inclusion of Sikh Youths of Valley in Special Employment Package given to Pandits under SRO 425 by making amendment in SRO-412, Introduction of Punjabi as Compulsory Subject, as it was prior to the 1982 Educational Policy, and its incorporation into the JKUT Official Language Bill, etc. Sikh Progressive Front urged upon the community members to cast their vote only in favour of the Party who gives written assurances/written commitment for the fulfillment of above mentioned Sikh demands, in public domain and don't fall prey to the false promises made by individual members from the Sikh Community affiliated to different Political Parties.